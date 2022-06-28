India women's coach Ramesh Powar: We’re on the right track

India claimed a 2-1 win in the three-match series, which is seen as the build-up to the Birmingham multi-sport event

Ramesh Powar

India’s batting might have come a cropper in the final women’s T20I against Sri Lanka but chief coach Ramesh Powar said they are on the “right track” ahead of next month’s Commonwealth Games, where cricket will make its debut.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side stuttered in the middle overs to manage just 138 for five to lose the final T20I against Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

But overall, India claimed a 2-1 win in the three-match series, which is seen as the build-up to the Birmingham multi-sport event.

“We touched upon all the bases. Honestly, the wickets were slow, so we were not expecting too many high-scoring games, but the way Harman, Shafali, Jemimah and Smriti batted, we are on the right track as far as batting is concerned,” Powar said at the press conference.

