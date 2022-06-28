Breaking News
Mumbai: 12 rescued, 10 feared trapped after building collapses in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society
Maharashtra political crisis: Aaditya Thackeray likely to hold a big rally in Goregaon on June 29
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Ganesh festival: BMC says final no to PoP idols
Harbour trains can now cross Mahim station at 50 kmph
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India womens coach Ramesh Powar Were on the right track

India women's coach Ramesh Powar: We’re on the right track

Updated on: 28 June,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Dambulla
PTI |

Top

India claimed a 2-1 win in the three-match series, which is seen as the build-up to the Birmingham multi-sport event

India women's coach Ramesh Powar: We’re on the right track

Ramesh Powar


India’s batting might have come a cropper in the final women’s T20I against Sri Lanka but chief coach Ramesh Powar said they are on the “right track” ahead of next month’s Commonwealth Games, where cricket will make its debut.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side stuttered in the middle overs to manage just 138 for five to lose the final T20I against Sri Lanka by seven wickets. 




But overall, India claimed a 2-1 win in the three-match series, which is seen as the build-up to the Birmingham multi-sport event.


Also Read: Hardik Pandya reveals why Ruturaj Gaikwad did not open the batting against Ireland

“We touched upon all the bases. Honestly, the wickets were slow, so we were not expecting too many high-scoring games, but the way Harman, Shafali, Jemimah and Smriti batted, we are on the right track as far as batting is concerned,” Powar said at the press conference.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Ramesh Powar harmanpreet kaur t20 cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK