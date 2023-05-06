IPL 2023: Dhoni wins toss, CSK to bowl first against MI

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 May,2023 03:29 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday

Chennai Spuer Kings Pic:AFP

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday.


CSK will enter the field unchanged, while MI made two changes, bringing in left-arm spinner Raghav Goyal and Tristan Stubbs in place of Kumar Kartikeya and an unwell Tilak Varma, respectively.



Also Read: 'I’m always prepared for situations like getting 12 or 14 runs in an over': Surya


Raghav is making his debut.

Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

