IPL 2023: Dhoni wins toss, CSK to bowl first against MI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday

CSK will enter the field unchanged, while MI made two changes, bringing in left-arm spinner Raghav Goyal and Tristan Stubbs in place of Kumar Kartikeya and an unwell Tilak Varma, respectively.

Raghav is making his debut.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.

