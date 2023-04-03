IPL 2023: Ex-Mumbai stumpers Parkar, Kulkarni not too pleased with Sarfaraz’s glove work v LSG

Kulkarni, a former Mumbai Ranji Trophy-winning coach, gave the example of Gujarat Giants’ Wriddhiman Saha to prove his point further

DC wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Khan during the match against LSG at Lucknow on Saturday. Pic/PTI

In the absence of injured wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals (DC) asked Mumbai-based Sarfaraz Khan to don the gloves in their opening game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow on Saturday. Sarfaraz, 25, despite taking a couple of catches, had a forgettable game behind the stumps and scored just four in DC’s 50-run defeat.

Former Mumbai wicketkeepers Zulfiqar Parkar, 65, and Sulakshan Kulkarni, 56, felt that Sarfaraz’s glove work needs improvement. Kulkarni went on to say that Sarfaraz is not a natural ’keeper.

Zulfiqar Parkar and Sulakshan Kulkarni

“Early on, Sarfaraz failed to gather a straight-forward delivery. He needs to improve his glove work. If he does that, it will be a big plus for him. I think Sarfaraz ‘ne thik kiya’ [he was okay]. In a T20 game, very few deliveries reach the ’keeper, which he needs to gather cleanly,” Parkar told mid-day on Sunday.

‘Not a natural ’keeper’

Kulkarni, who is currently conducting a coaching camp in Coimbatore and guiding Tamil Nadu players as head coach, was watching the DC v LSG clash on television with TN players. He said: “Sarfaraz is not a natural wicketkeeper. Wicketkeeping is a specialist job. Are you [DC] taking it lightly? If you lose a close game and if Sarfaraz misses a crucial run-out, catch or stumping, then don’t blame him. When your team have a wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav, the ’keeper should be able to read which way the ball is going to spin.”



Kulkarni, a former Mumbai Ranji Trophy-winning coach, gave the example of Gujarat Giants’ Wriddhiman Saha to prove his point further.

Saha still so sharp at 38

“We all witnessed the importance of a genuine wicketkeeper even in the IPL just a few days ago. [Wriddhiman] Saha at the age of 38 took two brilliant catches [to dismiss Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes] behind the stumps off leggie Rashid Khan’s bowling, which helped Gujarat win,” remarked Kulkarni.

However, Parkar, a former Mumbai Ranji team selector, felt Sarfaraz should continue donning the gloves as the additional role will help him keep his place in the playing XI.

“He should keep wickets, because that gives him a place in the side. He’s got a good position to bat at No. 4. But the habit of playing the upper cut costs him a lot. He should totally avoid it now. Everyone knows where to place a fielder for him. He can play plenty of good shots in front of the wicket,” suggested Parkar.