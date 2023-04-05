IPL 2023: Royals ready to rule over Kings

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan’s depth in batting and experience in spin bowling department with Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin, could make things tough for Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium today

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan at a training session in Guwahati yesterday; (right) RR skipper Sanju Samson plays football during practice yesterday. Pics/PTI

Rajasthan Royals would be banking on their near-perfect combinations in almost all departments of the game to put up another commanding performance when they take on a strong Punjab Kings side in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

The Royals would be buoyed by the massive 72-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were outsmarted by last year’s runners-up in every aspect of the game on Sunday.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal, red-hot England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson smashing half-centuries against SRH, the Royals’ dominance with the bat was there for all to see, while their bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal (4-17) and New Zealand quick Trent Boult (2-21), were more than a handful for SRH.

Punjab beat KKR first-up

But with Punjab Kings also giving an indication of their immense firepower with both the bat and the ball in their seven-run DLS win against Kolkata Kinght Riders at Mohali, the match on Wednesday promises to give the spectators in Guwahati good value for money.

With RR playing two of their ‘home’ matches in the Northeastern city, a winning performance from Samson’s side will not only build their brand value in Guwahati, it will also expand their fan base in the region, which has seen precious little IPL action over the years.

Also read: IPL 2023: Arshdeep, Rajapaksa light up Mohali as Punjab Kings defeat KKR in rain-hit encounter

The depth in Royals’ batting is such that it can withstand any bowling attack. If young Yashasvi’s 37-ball 54 at the top showed how quickly he has matured as an opener, Buttler seemed to be carrying on from where he had left off in the previous season, smashing a 22-ball 54.

Middle-order, a worry for RR

The only weak link, if any, seemed to be their middle where Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag were both dismissed cheaply, before West Indian Shimron Hetmyer took the team beyond the 200-run mark.

With a bowling lineup boasting of one of the premier pacers in the world in Boult along with two Indian stalwarts in Chahal and R Ashwin, the Royals can soften up the most resolute batting sides. And PBKS know they have an uphill task when the two teams clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

While the experience of top-order India batter Shikhar Dhawan will come in handy along with the bowling prowess of young left-arm India pacer Arshdeep Singh, the team would be eagerly awaiting the return of England power-hitter Liam Livingstone, who missed the opener against KKR after not getting the fitness clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The batter had suffered a knee injury in last December.

