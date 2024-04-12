Coming to the IPL 2024 match between MI and RCB, Suryakumar Yadav was the star performer as the batsman accumulated 52 runs in just 19 deliveries including 5 fours and 4 sixes. The key MI batsman also batted with a strike rate of 273.68 before getting dismissed in Vyshak Vijay Kumar's over

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: X/@LucknowIPL)

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | "Bowls at 157, strikes at 200+": LSG posts humorous post x 00:00

Following Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 match win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants' official X handle posted a picture of MI's key batsman Suryakumar Yadav. "Bowls at 157, strikes at 200+ Mayank Yadav what a player 😍😂", LSG write on X.

Taking to X:

Bowls at 157, strikes at 200+



Mayank Yadav what a player 😍😂 pic.twitter.com/BxwMrYpoDD — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 11, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants pace sensation Mayank Yadav once in a post-match presentation said that sometimes people compare him to Suryakumar Yadav. Currently, the pacer has been rested following his swollen hip.

Mayank Yadav also has a record for the fastest ball bowled in the IPL 2024. He clocked 156.7 KMPH in the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. So far in just two appearances, Mayank has won two "Player of the Match" awards.

LSG will play their next IPL 2024 fixture against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The side will miss the services of their pacer. Mayank's teammate Yash Thakur also came into the limelight as he registered the first five-wicket haul in IPL 2024.

With Mayank's absence, Lucknow's think tank can bring in Mohsin Khan. KL Rahul-led Lucknow has so far won three matches out of four and is placed in the third spot with a net run rate of +0.775.

The Paltans will take on Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL 2024 match on April 14 at the Wankede Stadium.