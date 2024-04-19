Surya returned to the on-field action against Delhi Capitals after recovering from ankle surgery he underwent earlier this year

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Mohali. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2024 |"It is going really well, I am almost there": Suryakumar opens up on his fitness x 00:00

Mumbai Indians' key batsman Suryakumar Yadav provided an update on his fitness after his heroic knock of 78 runs during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings on Thursday.

Yet again PBKS took the game to the final over and fell short to secure a win. During the IPL 2024 match against MI, Ashutosh Sharma displayed his skills and impressed everyone.

After recovering from his ankle surgery, Suryakumar returned to action during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals. He underwent surgery for both his ankle and sports hernia. Due to his surgeries, he was ruled out of the Afghanistan series which was the final T20I series for India before the T20 World Cup 2024.

After playing a crucial hand in PBKS's downfall, Surya opened up about his fitness and said during the mid-innings interview, "It is going really well, I am almost there I have started fielding I am also training well so slow and steady hoping that all 40 overs I will be on ground."

So far playing in the IPL 2024, Suryakumar has registered two ducks and two fifties in four matches.

"That teaches you there are ups and downs in life," Surya said while talking about his performance.

Surya didn't resort to his typical slam-bang approach but took time before opening his arms. The explosive right-handed batter talked about his approach and if there were any special instructions from the management.

"Nothing as much there was a talk going on. Last day we had a batters meeting that there will be a batter who will have to bat at least 15 to 17 overs because when we had a net session we felt that wicket will be a little difficult to get big runs on the board. But I just wanted to be myself. I took a little bit of more time today and after Rohit got out there had to be a batter who batted a little more I just continued the way I bat," Surya said.

Recapping the match, star speedster Jasprit Bumrah (3/21) and Coetzee's (3/32) influential spells, along with a scintillating 78-run knock from Surya Kumar Yadav, helped the Mumbai Indians defeat the Punjab Kings by nine runs.

MI survived an unprecedented Ashutosh (61 off 28) blitz after Suryakumar Yadav's 78 helped the visitors post 192/7.

(With ANI Inputs)