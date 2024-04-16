Buttler scored an unbeaten century in just 60 balls. His stunning 109-run knock was laced with 9 fours and 6 sixes. Rajasthan Royals won the IPL 2024 match against KKR by 2 wickets. This was Buttler's second century in the IPL 2024

Joss Buttler (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2024, KKR vs RR: Narine's century in vain as Rajasthan wins by 2 wickets x 00:00

Despite the fall of wickets at regular intervals, Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Jos Buttler stood strong and successfully chased the target of 224 runs in the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata KKnight Riders. Buttler scored an unbeaten century in just 60 balls. His stunning 107-run knock was laced with 9 fours and 6 sixes. Rajasthan Royals won the IPL 2024 match against KKR by 2 wickets. This was Buttler's second century in the IPL 2024.

Also Read: IPL 2024, KKR vs RR: Sunil Narine's 109 powers Kolkata to 223 runs

ADVERTISEMENT

RR in-form batsman Riyan Parag also delivered some eye-catching show with the willow. Facing just 14 deliveries, he scored 34 runs including 4 fours and 2 sixes. He lost his wickets in Kolkata pacer Harshit Rana's over. Later on, Rovaman Powell scored 26 runs off 13 balls. During his knock, he struck 1 four and 3 sixes.

No other RR batsmen were able to score huge runs in the IPL 2024 match against KKR. Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy registered two wickets each to their names. Impact player Vaibhav Arora also bagged one wicket. Lead pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Ander Russell went wicketless against RR.

Opening the innings for Kolkata, Sunil Narine struck a remarkable century. His 109-run knock came in 56 balls. He also blasted 13 fours and 6 sixes. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the second-highest run-scorer for KKR. Facing just 18 balls, the youngster scored 30 runs which were laced with 5 fours. Captain Shreyas Iyer's poor run in the IPL 2024 continues. The right-hander was only able to score 11 runs against RR.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the most expensive bowler from Rajasthan's perspective. He conceded 54 runs and bagged one wicket in his four overs. Also, lead pacer Trent Boult registered one wicket followed by Kuldeep Sen and Avesh Khan with two wickets each to their names. Premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went wicketless against KKR.