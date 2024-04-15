But, then, the past doesn’t necessarily prompt the present as the Knights themselves proved here on Sunday with their first-ever victory over Lucknow Super Giants

RR’s Jaiswal

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Rajasthan to take on Kolkata at the Eden Gardens x 00:00

The last time Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals met at the Eden Gardens, Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered the fastest fifty in IPL history en route to an unbeaten 47-ball 98 and the visitors scripted a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in less than 14 overs. But, then, the past doesn’t necessarily prompt the present as the Knights themselves proved here on Sunday with their first-ever victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

When KKR and RR joust here on Tuesday, 22-year-old Jaiswal, somewhat off the boil this time, will still be a big threat but, then, the Royals of 2024 have been throwing challenges from many different directions. With KKR too in the midst of one of their best starts to an IPL, the top-of-the-table clash promises to be an intriguing one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IPL 2024 | "I’m seeing an individual who’s working bloody hard": Pollard on Pandya

On Tuesday, RR face a strong bowling unit that is beginning to come into its own. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy continue to spin their web while Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Andre Russell have been playing their part. On Sunday, Mitchell Starc finally found rhythm to add more venom to the attack. With Trent Boult firing for the Royals, the match presents a fine opportunity to savour the skills of two of the finest left-arm pacers in business.

KKR’s ominous batting line-up too will be up against a fine attack. While pacers Kuldeep Sen and Avesh Khan have done well to complement Boult, in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal the Royals have a potent spin combo.

Parag pointed to the two sets of classy spinners. “It’s going to be a great battle from the 7th to 15th [overs] and I think that’s where the game is going to be made,” he said. The 22-year-old though couldn’t throw light on the fitness of Ashwin and Buttler, both having missed the previous match through “niggles”.