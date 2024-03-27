CSK batting coach Michael Hussey reveals Impact Player rule has pushed MS down the order; says it was a masterstroke to promote rookie Sameer Rizvi

CSK batsman MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of their game against Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Monday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | "MSD at number eight is crazy": Head coach Hussey x 00:00

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said that the ‘Impact Player’ rule has lengthened their batting order, allowing former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to come in as late as number eight during this IPL.

The ‘Impact Player’ rule, introduced from 2023 edition, allows each franchise to name five substitutes, one of whom could come on as a substitute during the course of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing against Gujarat Titans here on Tuesday, CSK managed to post a match-winning total of 206 for six. However, with seven batters coming out to bat, there were no signs of Dhoni coming in even as his fans got a bit impatient.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant aims to secure season's first win vs RR

“It’s definitely been a directive from head coach [Stephen] Fleming to keep pushing the game forward. The ‘Impact Player’ has lengthened the batting order, with MSD at number eight, which is crazy, and he is batting well [in the nets] at the moment,” Hussey told reporters during the post-game media interaction.

Positive thinking

“Because of this, the batters up the order can take the positive [attacking] route. They certainly have the backing from the coaches and the captain. Even if they get out doing so, it’s fine, and they won’t be criticised. We want to keep playing fast.”

Among the performers for CSK was New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, who continued his blazing form with a 20-ball 46.

Explaining how he worked with Rachin during the pre-season, Hussey stated that it was all about allowing him to “play his best cricket”. “He’s [Ravindra] had a great start; it’s awesome to watch. He’s come here with great energy and wants to learn more and make a positive impact on the team. He’s gone out there with a clear mind and a nice positive attitude,” he stated.

Hussey feels that his work is mainly to ensure that Rachin stays in a positive frame of mind to produce optimum results.

Well-prepared Gaikwad

It was two in two for new CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, replacing Dhoni, while Hussey termed him a ‘cricket-savvy guy’. “Rutu is fantastic and very well-prepared. He, along with Fleming and MSD get together to talk tactics before the game,” he reckoned.

“But, the way he [Gaikwad] changes the field, he has a clear mindset, and the message to the bowlers is also clear. He does have some good support around him, but he is a smart and cricket-savvy guy who understands the game well.”

One of the players being talked about for CSK was Sameer Rizvi, who struck ace GT spinner Rashid Khan for two sixes, and Hussey was all-praise for his natural hitting ability. “He’s [Rizvi] got some natural hitting ability, especially against spinners. He can hit a long way and is very clean.”

Promoting a rookie ahead of Dhoni was a “masterstroke” according to Hussey.

“It was a masterstroke from the think-tank as well, as we were expecting MSD to come out and play the last few balls. But, they realised Rizvi’s got some natural power against spin, and he delivered. The crowd loved it too.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever