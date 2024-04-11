Following Rashid's performance, Gavaskar compared him to England skipper Ben Stokes. During the IPL 2024 match against RR, Shubman Gill's batting efforts also impressed Gavaskar. He scored 72 runs in 29 balls including 3 fours and 1 six

Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Rashid Khan's all-round show impresses Gavaskar x 00:00

Rashid Khan's later heroics against Rajasthan Royals have gained praise from legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

Needing 15 runs to win off the final over, GT's lead spinner Rashid Khan's crucial knock helped the side win over RR. Facing just 11 balls, Khan scored an unbeaten 24 runs. He also took one wicket, giving away just 18 runs in his four overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yeah, he didn't hit the wickets like he usually does, but when he was needed with the bat he came and delivered," Gavaskar said on 'Star Sports Cricket Live'.

"This is the reason he's such a wanted player by franchises all around the world. They want him because they can see his commitment, batting, bowling and fielding," he said.

Also Read: IPL 2024 | RCB vs MI: A "Big Show" at Wankhede?

Despite being handy with the bat and ball, Rashid is also a remarkable fielder. "Look at the way he gives everything while he's fielding. Bowlers sometimes can be a little concerned about diving on their bowling shoulder, because if they dislocate their shoulder careers are in threat.

"Not with Rashid Khan, he just wants to give 100 per cent."

Following Rashid's performance, Gavaskar compared him to England skipper Ben Stokes. "There's another cricketer who is not playing in this IPL but who's again similar, is Ben Stokes. Anytime you see Ben Stokes batting, bowling or fielding he's a 100 per cent, he gives it everything.

"And those are the cricketers that coaches and captains want, they might not always deliver but you know the percentage is not going to be anything less than a 100 per cent," added Gavaskar.

During the IPL 2024 match against RR, Shubman Gill's batting efforts also impressed Gavaskar. He scored 72 runs in 29 balls including 3 fours and 1 six.

"I am very impressed with Shubman Gill because, again, he was not getting the kind of support that he would have wanted at the other end. You want somebody to be there to build a partnership. At the start of the innings, if you have a bit of a partnership, it eases quite a bit of your problems.

"He hasn't quite had that. That's why, having learned from the previous game, where he was trying to move around and lost his wicket, and then they weren't able to chase even 160, I think he knew that he had to stick around as much as possible, and that's what he did, till Chahal got him out with a very clever delivery.

"Anticipating that he was going to come down to the crease, he pulled it a little bit wide. But what a terrific innings from a young Shubman Gill."

(With PTI Inputs)