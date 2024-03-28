IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss more matches for Mumbai Indians

Coming to the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign, so far the team has played two matches and has lost both games. The side lost the first match against Gujarat Titans by six runs. On March 27, the Mumbaikars faced their second defeat in the league against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will now face Rajasthan Royal at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium

Surya Kumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

World's number one T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav will likely skip a few more IPL 2024 matches as he is still not fully recovered from sports hernia surgery. The National Cricket Academy is keeping track of his progress.

India's T20I specialist Suryakumar Yadav has been missing the action in IPL 2024 for Mumbai Indians. "Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two," a BCCI source said.

While the Mumbai-based franchise is missing the services of Suryakumar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India doesn't want to take any chances with the batter's fitness. Keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, he is expected to play a huge role for the "Men in Blue."

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted in the USA and the West Indies in June.

"For BCCI, the main concern is if he is on course for World T20 which he is. Obviously he will play for MI but after a sports hernia surgery, he can't be rushed," the source said.

Yadav often draws comparisons with former South Africa legend AB de Villiers for the variety of shots he has. The Indian batsman has a superb strike rate of 171.55 in the shortest format of the game.

Featuring in 60 T20I matches for India, he has accumulated 21,41 runs. He also has four centuries under his belt.

Coming to the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign, so far the team has played two matches and has lost both games. The side lost the first match against Gujarat Titans by six runs. On March 27, the Mumbaikars faced their second defeat in the league against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will now face Rajasthan Royal at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium.

(With PTI Inputs)