Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first bowler to take 200 IPL wickets

Updated on: 22 April,2024 09:54 PM IST  |  Jaipur
mid-day online correspondent |

Chahal dismissed Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mohammad Nabi caught and bowled for 23 with his leg-spin as he celebrated the achievement at Rajasthan's home ground in Jaipur

Yuzvendra Chahal (Pic: AFP)

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took his 200th IPL wicket on Monday to become the first bowler to achieve the feat in the franchise tournament.


Chahal dismissed Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mohammad Nabi caught and bowled for 23 with his leg-spin as he celebrated the achievement at Rajasthan's home ground in Jaipur. He came into the game on 199 wickets ahead of Dwayne Bravo, who retired with 183 wickets and is now bowling coach of defending champions Chennai Super Kings.


The 33-year-old Chahal, who has also played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, achieved the milestone in his 153rd IPL match. He has played 154 white-ball matches for India, claiming 217 wickets since his international debut in 2016.


Meanwhile, coming back after an injury layoff, Sandeep Sharma (5/18) claimed three of his five wickets in a terrific final over while also accounting for Tilak Varma, whose 45-ball 65 (4x4s, 3x6s) lifted MI from a precarious position.

With their top-order blown away without any resistance for the second time this season by Rajasthan, MI were struggling at 52/4 at one stage.

But Varma and Nehal Wadhera (49) fought their way through adversity to deliver the goods for Mumbai Indians, putting on 99 runs for the fifth wicket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

However, MI lost wickets in heap on either side of their fifth-wicket stand to post the lowest total for all teams batting first at this venue in this season.

Varma produced his second fifty of the season whereas Wadhera missed out on his milestone by one run.

Looking to get on top early on and against Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma (6) perished in the first over after skying a catch to Sanju Samson.

MI slipped further when comeback man Sandeep had Ishan Kishan (0) edging one behind to Samson, with the RR skipper getting the decision overturned in his favour via DRS.

Kishan was guilty of playing away from the body without any movement of the feet as the ball took the edge to settle in Samson's gloves.

(With agency inputs)

