The auction was not all celebratory, as several high-profile cricketers found themselves unsold, and for some, this might signal the end of their IPL journey

(L-R) David Warner, Kane Williamson (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2025 mega auction: No bids, no glory! Five IPL veterans snubbed this year x 00:00

The IPL 2025 mega auction, which saw franchises spending a staggering Rs 639.15 crore to acquire 182 players, including 62 overseas stars, was packed with thrilling narratives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The auction was filled with remarkable moments, from Rishabh Pant securing a record-breaking Rs 27 crore deal to 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becoming the youngest-ever player to be signed. However, it was not all celebratory, as several high-profile cricketers found themselves unsold, and for some, this might signal the end of their IPL journey.

Mid-Day looks at five major superstars who failed to attract bids in the IPL 2025 auction.

David Warner



David Warner, a stalwart of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for many years, has been an integral part of the tournament. His crowning achievement came in 2016 when he captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL title. Warner is also one of the tournament's top run-scorers, having won the Orange Cap three times, in 2015, 2017, and 2019. Despite this illustrious career, his recent struggles with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 led to his exclusion from the 2025 auction, leaving many surprised at his absence from the teams’ rosters.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, often regarded as one of the modern greats of cricket and a key member of the "Big 4," had a spectacular IPL career, highlighted by winning the Orange Cap in 2018 and leading Sunrisers Hyderabad as captain. However, his IPL journey has been somewhat unpredictable. Known for his technique and calm demeanor, Williamson’s style of play, more suited to Test cricket, often does not align with the fast-paced nature of the T20 format. Given his recent lack of impact in the league and his focus on red-ball cricket, it seems increasingly likely that the IPL 2025 auction marks the end of his time in the competition.

Mayank Agarwal



Mayank Agarwal, a seasoned campaigner in domestic cricket, has been a consistent fixture in the IPL since 2011. Having represented several franchises, including a stint as the captain of Punjab Kings, Agarwal was seen as one of the most dependable top-order batsmen in the league. However, his recent form in T20 cricket has been underwhelming, and with no franchises bidding for him in the IPL 2025 auction, it may signal the end of his IPL career. Despite his long-standing presence in the tournament, Agarwal’s dip in form may have contributed to his exclusion this season.

Also Read: BCA President hails Vaibhav on becoming youngest player to be sold in IPL

Jonny Bairstow



Jonny Bairstow’s omission from the IPL 2025 auction raised a few eyebrows. The aggressive England opener has been a regular feature of the league for the past five seasons, having represented both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Known for his destructive batting at the top of the order, Bairstow has provided many memorable moments in the IPL. However, his recent dip in form, especially in the last couple of seasons, seems to have put off potential buyers. As a result, he finds himself without a contract for the upcoming season, an outcome few anticipated.

Also Read: Greg Chappell wants all talk of Bumrah’s action to end

Piyush Chawla



Piyush Chawla, one of the most successful spinners in IPL history, faces an uncertain future after going unsold in the 2025 auction. With 192 wickets to his name, the 35-year-old leg-spinner has been a vital asset for several franchises, including Mumbai Indians in recent years, where he played a pivotal role as their lead spinner. Chawla's experience and skill have made him one of the most respected figures in IPL history. However, despite his pedigree, no team showed interest in him this year, raising questions about his future in the competition. Given his age and the rapid evolution of T20 cricket, it seems that IPL 2025 may mark the conclusion of his illustrious IPL career.