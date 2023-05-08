The BCCI has named wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as replacement for KL Rahul for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, who suffered a right upper thigh injury during an Indian Premier League match recently

Ishan kishan (Pic:AFP)

Listen to this article Ishan Kishan named KL Rahul's replacement for WTC final against Australia x 00:00

The BCCI has named wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as replacement for KL Rahul for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, who suffered a right upper thigh injury during an Indian Premier League match recently.

Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper, had been ruled out of the entire IPL and the WTC final against Australia after he picked up the injury while fielding during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The WTC final will take place between June from 7-11 at The Oval in London.

Also Read: If you get going, don't change your tempo: Ravi Shastri to Virat Kohli

The BCCI also said in a statement on Monday that a decision on the WTC final participation of left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who suffered a shoulder injury to his bowling arm while practising for LSG ahead of the RCB game, will be taken at a later stage.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul's replacement (for the WTC final)," said a statement from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

"KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of TATA IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1st May."

Shah said Rahul will undergo surgery "at the earliest", which will be followed by a "rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same".

"After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia," said the BCCI statement.

"Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the (LSG) nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage."

Th BCCI said Umesh Yadav, after sustained a minor left hamstring injury during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders game on April 26, had started "low-intensity" training.

"The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely monitoring Umesh's progress," the statement added.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.