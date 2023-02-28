'It wasn't my finest moment': Steve Smith opens up on dismissal in Delhi Test

Australia batter Steven Smith has admitted he was furious with himself after being dismissed while attempting a sweep shot during the second Test in Delhi

Australian cricketer Steve Smith during a practice session ahead of the 3rd test cricket match.Pic/PTI

Australia batter Steven Smith has admitted he was furious with himself after being dismissed while attempting a sweep shot during the second Test in Delhi.

He also said the Australian batters will aim to slow things down at the crease when they take on India in the third Test, starting on Wednesday here at Holkar Stadium.

The 33-year-old fell victim to Indian ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for 9 while attempting his first sweep shot of the series on day three of the second Test in Delhi.

"I've played, what, 95 Test matches (94) and I don't think there's been too many times I've walked off the field and I've gone, 'what the hell am I doing?'" Smith was quoted by cricket.com.au.

"I was pretty angry. There haven't been too many times in my career where I've actually come off and just been bedazzled by what I've done. It wasn't my finest moment.

"Certainly, something to learn from, I'm still learning as well. It wasn't the way I wanted to play, particularly when I had the field set for all of us - they had the field out.

"We probably just rushed things a little bit and it's something we'll talk about... when we've got them on the ropes, we can slow things down. We don't have to play at such a high tempo and risky tempo."

Smith, who will be leading Australia for the third Test in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, hopes the leadership role can help him recapture his best form with the bat in Indian conditions.

"It normally brings the best out of me," he said of the captaincy. "I'm excited about leading this week in Pat's absence.

"I know these conditions well. It's kind of like my second home playing over here, I've played a lot in India, I understand the intricacies of the game and what the wickets are likely to do. I'm looking forward to it."

The stand-in captain also said the visitors are yet to decide on a starting XI for the Indore Test, where Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc will likely be major additions.

India already reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with back-to back wins Nagpur and Delhi and India strive for a series sweep to book their place at this year's ICC World Test Championship final in June.

