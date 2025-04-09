Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Iyer nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Iyer nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Updated on: 09 April,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

With 243 runs in five games at 48.6, including two half-centuries, Iyer played a vital role in India’s title win

Iyer nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Shreyas Iyer

Listen to this article
Iyer nominated for ICC Player of the Month award
x
00:00

India’s middle-order mainstay Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday nominated alongside New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy for the ICC Player of the Month award for March following his impactful showing in last month’s Champions Trophy.


Also Read: Stead quits as NZ white-ball coach


With 243 runs in five games at 48.6, including two half-centuries, Iyer played a vital role in India’s title win. “The right-handed batter compiled 172 runs in three ODIs in March, averaging 57.33 with a strike rate of 77.47, finishing the top-scorer for India during the tournament. Iyer’s contributions were vital to India’s unbeaten run, ” the ICC said on its website.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shreyas iyer Champions Trophy 2025 international cricket council cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK