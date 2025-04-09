Iyer nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

With 243 runs in five games at 48.6, including two half-centuries, Iyer played a vital role in India’s title win

Shreyas Iyer

India’s middle-order mainstay Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday nominated alongside New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy for the ICC Player of the Month award for March following his impactful showing in last month’s Champions Trophy.

With 243 runs in five games at 48.6, including two half-centuries, Iyer played a vital role in India’s title win. “The right-handed batter compiled 172 runs in three ODIs in March, averaging 57.33 with a strike rate of 77.47, finishing the top-scorer for India during the tournament. Iyer’s contributions were vital to India’s unbeaten run, ” the ICC said on its website.

