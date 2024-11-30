Jansen stars as SA beat SL by 233 runs

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 December,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  Durban
AFP |

Top

Set a massive 516 runs to win, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 282. Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, the destroyer in Sri Lanka’s record-low first innings of 42, took four for 73 to finish with match figures of 11-86. In contrast to the first innings, the tourists made the South Africans work for their wickets on Saturday

Marco Jansen against SL on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

South Africa had to overcome determined resistance from Sri Lanka’s batsmen before winning the first Test by 233 runs at Kingsmead on Saturday. 


Set a massive 516 runs to win, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 282. Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, the destroyer in Sri Lanka’s record-low first innings of 42, took four for 73 to finish with match figures of 11-86. In contrast to the first innings, the tourists made the South Africans work for their wickets on Saturday. 


Dinesh Chandimal (83) and captain Dhananjaya de Silva (59) put on 95 for the sixth wicket and kept South Africa in the field for most of the morning after resuming at 101-5. The breakthrough for South Africa came when De Silva chipped a catch to midwicket off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

south africa sri lanka test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

