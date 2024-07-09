Jayasuriya named SL’s interim coach ahead of India series

The Indian team will be touring Sri Lanka for three T20 Is and as many ODIs, starting July 27

Sanath Jayasuriya

Former captain Sanath Jayasuriya was on Monday named the interim head coach of Sri Lanka’s cricket team ahead of this month’s white-ball home series against India with the country’s board saying that he is “well-positioned” to guide the side till a “permanent solution” is found in the next few months.

The Indian team will be touring Sri Lanka for three T20 Is and as many ODIs, starting July 27. Jayasuriya, who has also served as a chief selector in the past, will continue in the post till Sri Lanka’s Test tour to England in August-September, comprising three games. The 55-year-old, a swashbuckling opener in his prime, was named for the interim post after Englishman Chris Silverwood resigned last week as Sri Lanka head coach.

