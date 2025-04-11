Breaking News
Man held from Pune for illegal digital broadcast of blockbuster film 'Chhaava'

Updated on: 11 April,2025 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The accused, Sagar Manik Randhavan, a resident of Rawanwadi, Randhavan Vasti in Daund, was taken into custody on April 10 by the South Cyber Police Station, Mumbai, with assistance from the Daund Police

A 26-year-old man from Pune has been arrested for allegedly uploading and distributing a pirated version of the Hindi film Chhaava. The accused, Sagar Manik Randhavan, a resident of Rawanwadi, Randhavan Vasti in Daund, was taken into custody on April 10 by the South Cyber Police Station, Mumbai, with assistance from the Daund Police.


According to officials, Randhavan had purchased a domain from Hostinger and developed an application through which users could stream newly released films—including Chhaava—after paying for access.


“The app was being used to distribute pirated content online,” said Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), Mumbai.


The arrest was made following a complaint filed by Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment Company, which co-produced Chhaava along with Maddock Films. Between February 14 and March 20, 2025, as many as 1,818 pirated links of the film were reportedly circulated across platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube, and Google—resulting in significant financial losses and legal violations.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Copyright Act, the Cinematograph Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Randhavan was produced before the holiday court in Mumbai and has been remanded to police custody until April 13, 2025.

