Kaushik Chikhalikar’s ton helps PJ Hindu Gymkhana beat National Cricket Club

The combined efforts of opening batsman Kaushik Chikhalikar 112 (13x4, 4x6) and bowlers Rahul Sawant (5-33) and Maxwell Swaminathan (5-82) helped PJ Hindu Gymkhana register a 67-run first innings lead that ensured their victory against National CC in a ‘A’ Division match of the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League at the Hindu Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

Batting first, PJ Hindu Gymkhana declared their first innings at 205 for 9 and then bowled out National CC for 138 in 43.5 overs. Rahul Kodavoor top-scored with 39.

In another match, Yash Chavan’s impressive all-round show (7-74) and 53 runs ensured Sainath SC clinch victory against Regal CC on the basis of a first innings lead. Regal CC were dismissed for 145. In reply, Sainath declared at 146 for 4.