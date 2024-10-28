Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Kaushik Chikhalikars ton helps PJ Hindu Gymkhana beat National Cricket Club

Kaushik Chikhalikar’s ton helps PJ Hindu Gymkhana beat National Cricket Club

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Batting first, PJ Hindu Gymkhana declared their first innings at 205 for 9 and then bowled out National CC for 138 in 43.5 overs. Rahul Kodavoor top-scored with 39

Kaushik Chikhalikar’s ton helps PJ Hindu Gymkhana beat National Cricket Club

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Kaushik Chikhalikar’s ton helps PJ Hindu Gymkhana beat National Cricket Club
x
00:00

The combined efforts of opening batsman Kaushik Chikhalikar 112 (13x4, 4x6) and bowlers Rahul Sawant (5-33) and Maxwell Swaminathan (5-82) helped PJ Hindu Gymkhana register a 67-run first innings lead that ensured their victory against National CC in a ‘A’ Division match of the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League at the Hindu Gymkhana ground on Sunday.


Also Read: Makarand Patil cracks 156 for Sainath SC in ‘B’ Div of Kanga League


Batting first, PJ Hindu Gymkhana declared their first innings at 205 for 9 and then bowled out National CC for 138 in 43.5 overs. Rahul Kodavoor top-scored with 39.
In another match, Yash Chavan’s impressive all-round show (7-74) and 53 runs ensured Sainath SC clinch victory against Regal CC on the basis of a first innings lead. Regal CC were dismissed for 145. In reply, Sainath declared at 146 for 4.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK