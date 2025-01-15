Breaking News
Updated on: 15 January,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Vadodara
PTI |

Top

Apart from the sensational Karun Nair, Agarwal is the only other batter to have aggregated over 600 runs in the season so far

Keen tussle on the cards as Karnataka face Haryana in SF

Mayank Agarwal. Pic/AFP

Seeking a break in IPL after going unsold in mega auction, Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal will look to extend his incredible run of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy when he leads his team out in their semi-final against defending champions Haryana here on Wednesday.


Also Read: It's Gambhir v Superstars?


If four-time winners Karnataka have the likes of Agarwal, Shreyas Gopal and Vijaykumar Vyshak in their ranks, Haryana will be banking on in-form players such as Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj and Ankit Kumar to get the job done for their side.


Apart from the sensational Karun Nair, Agarwal is the only other batter to have aggregated over 600 runs in the season so far.

