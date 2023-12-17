“For me, probably the general idea would be halfway through the day tomorrow [to declare], could be earlier or later, but that will be the rough guide”

Usman Khawaja (left) and Steve Smith during their unbeaten 79-run stand on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Khawaja, Smith help Aussies build big lead over Pakistan x 00:00

Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith dug in to stretch Australia’s lead and take the first Test away from Pakistan on Saturday, as veteran spinner Nathan Lyon moved within one wicket of the 500-mark. The hosts reached stumps on Day Three here at 84-2, building their lead to 300 after bowling out the visitors on the cusp of tea for 271 in reply to their first innings 487.

Also Read: KL Rahul not to chuck wicket-keeping in Tests after SA ODI series

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran spinner Lyon was the best of the bowlers with 3-66, but he was made to wait to reach a milestone that will put him in elite company alongside just seven other players. At stumps, Khawaja was on 34 and Smith 43 as Pakistan’s hopes of a first Test win in Australia since 1995 faded. “A 300 lead now and we’ve got Travis [Head] and Mitch [Marsh] coming in next and things can tick along pretty quickly with those two,” said Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood, who pointed to a declaration on Sunday.

Also Read: Head coach Amol Muzumdar calls Deepti Sharma "Stokesy" after her match-winning performance

“For me, probably the general idea would be halfway through the day tomorrow [to declare], could be earlier or later, but that will be the rough guide.”

The home side had a shaky start with first innings century-maker David Warner out for a duck. The 37-year-old, fresh from his defiant 164, mis-timed a pull shot from Khurram Shahzad and lobbed to Imam-ul-Haq at mid-wicket. Marnus Labuschagne also surrendered cheaply on a pitch offering uneven bounce, out for two with Shahzad again the tormentor, tempting a big edge taken by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. He took a nasty blow to the hand shortly beforehand and was due to have a scan. It left Australia tottering at 2-5. But Khawaja and Smith steadied the ship with an unbeaten 79-run partnership heading into Day Four.

Brief scores

Australia 487 & 84-2 (S Smith 43*, U Khawaja 34*; K Shahzad 2-19) v Pakistan 271 all out (I Haq 62, A Shafique 42; N Lyon 3-66, P Cummins 2-35, M Starc 2-68)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever