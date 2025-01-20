The PTI had reported on January 18 that Rahul could be a part of the state side for its last league match against Haryana on January 30

KL Rahul (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article KL Rahul to miss Agarwal-led Karnataka's Ranji game against Punjab x 00:00

Seasoned batter KL Rahul, who is recovering from an elbow niggle, was not included in the Karnataka Ranji Trophy squad for their penultimate Elite Group C match against Punjab, beginning here on January 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PTI had reported on January 18 that Rahul could be a part of the state side for its last league match against Haryana on January 30.

On Thursday, BCCI released new policies for Team India, making it 'mandatory' to participate in domestic matches to remain 'eligible' for selection in the national team and for the central contracts.

In the policy, BCCI stated that taking part in domestic cricket will remain connected to the cricket ecosystem. The statement added that any exceptions to taking part in domestic cricket will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances.

"Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process," BCCI said in a statement.

Young players Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and experienced Ravindra Jadeja have confirmed their presence and participation in the Ranji Trophy matches.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been named in India's ODI squad for the three-match home series against England, starting on February 6, and the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19.

Opener Mayank Agarwal will lead the 16-man side that also features India pacer Prasidh Krishna and top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal, who made a fifty and hundred in three Vijay Hazare Trophy matches recently.

Shreyas Gopal, who had an excellent run in Karnataka's triumphant run in Vijay Hazare Trophy with 18 wickets, has been elevated as vice-captain.

Karnataka squad: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shreyas Gopal (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KV Aneesh, R Smaran, KL Shrijith (wicketkeeper), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Abhilash Shetty, Yasovardhan Parantap, Nikin Jose, Vidyadhar Patil, Sujay Satheri (wk), Mohsin Khan.