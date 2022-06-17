KL Rahul to undergo groin treatment in Germany; will miss England tour

“The board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. Rahul may leave for Germany by the end of this month or in early July

KL Rahul. Pic/AFP

India opening batsman KL Rahul is all set to miss the entire tour of England as he will be flying to Germany for the treatment of his groin injury. Earlier, the right groin injury had resulted in Rahul being ruled out of India’s ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

“The board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. Rahul may leave for Germany by the end of this month or in early July.

