Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after the fall of a wicket on day four (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Kohli's 21 cr to Bumrah's 18 cr: How much will India's top XI from Perth Test earn in IPL 2025 x 00:00

The IPL 2025 mega auction concluded on Monday night after two action-packed days, with the ten franchises splurging over Rs 639 crore to secure the services of 184 players.

It was a dramatic affair, with many of India's star players, who are currently representing the nation in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, going under the hammer.

The auction was a whirlwind ride for Indian players, with some seeing their salaries soar, while others experienced the heartbreak of being overlooked.

Mid-Day takes a closer look at the IPL salaries of Indian players who featured in the first Test against Australia.

KL Rahul - Rs 14 Crore (Delhi Capitals)

Rahul, who has been in and out of form recently, was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore. Rahul, known for his elegant stroke play and versatility, has been a vital player for India and was retained by Delhi to strengthen their middle order for IPL 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rs 18 Crore (Rajasthan Royals)

Jaiswal, the talented young opener, was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction for Rs 18 crore. Jaiswal's impressive performances in domestic cricket and his strong showing in the IPL 2024 season made him a priority retention for the franchise, reaffirming their faith in his potential.

Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 2 Crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Padikkal had a challenging first Test against Australia, and his auction journey was equally turbulent. Initially unsold, Padikkal was later picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the accelerated round at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Despite his struggles, RCB opted to bring him back, hoping to rekindle his IPL form.

Virat Kohli - Rs 21 Crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Kohli, who has been one of the most consistent performers in IPL history, was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs 21 crore. This salary marks the highest in Kohli's IPL career, a testament to his continued value to RCB and his status as one of the league’s biggest stars.

Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 Crore (Lucknow Super Giants)



Pant stole the spotlight during the IPL 2025 auction, becoming the highest-paid player in IPL history. Released by Delhi Capitals, Pant was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for an eye-watering Rs 27 crore. His aggressive style and match-winning ability have made him a sought-after player, and LSG's hefty bid reflected their belief in his potential.

Dhruv Jurel - Rs 14 Crore (Rajasthan Royals)



Jurel was another hot pick in the auction, with Rajasthan Royals choosing to retain him for Rs 14 crore. Jurel has been an exciting young talent, and his performances in the IPL have exceeded expectations, making him a valuable asset for the Royals in their quest for another title.

Nitish Reddy - Rs 6 Crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)



Reddy, who impressed during his Test debut, was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6 crore. Reddy’s solid performances for SRH in IPL 2024 made him one of the team's best performers, and his retention signals the franchise's faith in his future contributions.

Washington Sundar - Rs 3.20 Crore (Gujarat Titans)



Sundar, released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, found a new home with Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the Titans have shown interest in Sundar's all-round abilities, and he is expected to play a key role in their spin-heavy attack.

Harshit Rana - Rs 4 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders)



Rana, who made his debut for India recently, was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4 crore. The franchise was fortunate that Rana had not made his debut before October 31, which allowed them to retain him at this price.

Jasprit Bumrah - Rs 18 Crore (Mumbai Indians)



Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the best bowlers in the world, was Mumbai Indians' top retention for Rs 18 crore. This figure represents his highest-ever salary in the IPL, underlining his importance to the franchise and their reliance on his bowling prowess in key moments.

Mohammed Siraj - Rs 12.25 Crore (Gujarat Titans)



Siraj, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the auction, saw his value skyrocket when Gujarat Titans acquired him for Rs 12.25 crore. Siraj’s strong performances in international cricket, especially in Test matches, made him an attractive buy for Gujarat, who were eager to bolster their fast-bowling department.