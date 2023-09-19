Siraj’s 6-21 was the single standout effort, but from a management perspective, it must be pleasing to see how many different people put their hands up in different situations; fitness concerns surrounding Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel were the only major blips

India players celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka during the Asia Cup final at Colombo on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Less pain, more gain! x 00:00

A command performance in the final, spearheaded by a masterly spell of swing and seam bowling from Mohammed Siraj, turbo-charged India’s tryst with an eighth Asia Cup crown, the tournament providing a realistic assessment of where the team stand with the 50-over World Cup two and a half weeks away.

Fitness concerns surrounding Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel were the only major blips; skipper Rohit Sharma rightly predicted that the former is all but ready to return to action for the first ODI against Australia on Friday after contracting back spasms midway through the competition, though there is a little more uncertainty with regard to the latter, whose quadriceps injury will need careful monitoring and treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT



Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel

Siraj’s six for 21 was the single standout effort, but from a management perspective, it must have been pleasing for Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid to see how many different people put their hands up in different situations. The skipper himself stacked up a hat-trick of half-centuries, his opening partner Shubman Gill reinforced his credentials as among the top batsmen going, Virat Kohli was polished as ever and Hardik Pandya’s sustained progress as a versatile No. 6 was all too evident.

KL’s form, a big advantage

The biggest batting gains came through Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, who might be battling for one spot by the time the World Cup comes around. The Asia Cup was Rahul’s first competitive outing after picking up a thigh injury on May 1 during the IPL, and he ticked all the boxes. Batting with freedom and authority and keeping wickets more than passably, he has erased any lingering doubts surrounding his match-readiness. The fast-maturing Kishan, entrusted with middle-order duties, has come a long way from being a one-dimensional ball-basher. Reward in the form of an elevation to the top of the tree in the final when victory was a mere formality was well earned.

Siraj’s fiery spell apart, India had more reasons to celebrate their bowling. Occasionally, they let the game drift, but in Jasprit Bumrah’s excellent comeback to the 50-over game after a 14-month break, they have reason to believe their new-ball bowlers will have a big say at the World Cup. Bumrah’s control was superb and his fire undimmed; he and Siraj form a terrific duo of contrasts, with Pandya no longer a mere support bowler. The presence of Shardul Thakur lends an all-round option at No. 8 if India feel the need for an additional pacer.

Brilliant Kuldeep

While Ravindra Jadeja was quietly efficient, Player of the Tournament Kuldeep Yadav was positively brilliant. India’s No. 1 white-ball spinner for a year and a half or so, the left-arm wrist-spinner stepped up during the difficult overs with aplomb, marrying economy with penetration and striking the mid-innings blow so vital in limited-overs cricket. All in all, cause for cheer and optimism. In the marathon that the World Cup is, staying power and mental resilience will be vital. India portrayed those traits over two and a half weeks of the Asia Cup. Now to reprise that for six and a half at the big bash.