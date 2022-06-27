Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association to extend Chandrakant Pandit’s contract

Pandit is very keen to continue with us. Indore is like second home for him. He likes the atmosphere, work culture and everyone,” said MPCA secretary and former MP skipper Sanjeev Rao

Chandrakant Pandit. Pic/Atul Kamble

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has decided to extend their Ranji Trophy-winning coach Chandrakant Pandit’s contract.

“His contract ran till the end of this Ranji season. It’s going to be extended. Pandit is very keen to continue with us. Indore is like second home for him. He likes the atmosphere, work culture and everyone,” said MPCA secretary and former MP skipper Sanjeev Rao, who witnessed the Aditya Shrivastava-led team’s triumph over Mumbai.

Rao declared a cash award of Rs 2 crore from his state association for the team and support staff.