Marcus Stoinis faces flak for his jibe at Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain

On social media, Stoinis was widely criticised for his attempt to question the legality of Hasnain’s bowling action. However, ESPNCricinfo reported he will not be formally charged with a breach of the disciplinary code of the ECB

Marcus Stoinis

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has faced huge flak on social media after seeming to accuse Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain of chucking. While walking back to the pavilion, Stoinis mimicked a throw which looked to be suggesting that he was taking a jibe at Hasnain’s bowling action.

Also Read: McGrath: India still remains ultimate challenge for Australia

On social media, Stoinis was widely criticised for his attempt to question the legality of Hasnain’s bowling action. However, ESPNCricinfo reported he will not be formally charged with a breach of the disciplinary code of the ECB.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever