Breaking News
Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
Nitish Kumar led-Mahagatbandhan government to expand Cabinet today
Mumbai reports 584 new Covid-19 cases; state count 1,189, one death
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Marcus Stoinis faces flak for his jibe at Pakistans Mohammad Hasnain

Marcus Stoinis faces flak for his jibe at Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain

Updated on: 16 August,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

On social media, Stoinis was widely criticised for his attempt to question the legality of Hasnain’s bowling action. However, ESPNCricinfo reported he will not be formally charged with a breach of the disciplinary code of the ECB

Marcus Stoinis faces flak for his jibe at Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain

Marcus Stoinis


Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has faced huge flak on social media after seeming to accuse Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain of chucking. While walking back to the pavilion, Stoinis mimicked a throw which looked to be suggesting that he was taking a jibe at Hasnain’s bowling action.


Also Read:  McGrath: India still remains ultimate challenge for Australia

On social media, Stoinis was widely criticised for his attempt to question the legality of Hasnain’s bowling action. However, ESPNCricinfo reported he will not be formally charged with a breach of the disciplinary code of the ECB.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK