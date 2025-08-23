MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum to be inaugurated today along with unveiling of Gavaskar, Pawar statues; mid-day gets a peep into Wankhede Stadium’s latest attraction

Statues of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and former MCA, BCCI and ICC chief Sharad Pawar will welcome visitors to the 8000 square feet MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum that will be inaugurated at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Gavaskar’s statue shows him celebrating after becoming the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs (following a late cut against Pakistan’s Ijaz Faqih at Ahmedabad in 1987). The museum is named after Sharad Pawar, who served as the MCA President from October 2013 to January 2017. PIC/ KIRTI SURVE PARADE

“Pawar Saheb’s statue shows him holding a file while walking and Gavaskar Sir’s statue will have him showing his bat while celebrating his 10,000 Test-run feat,” MCA President Ajinkya Naik told mid-day on Friday. “Both these statues will be an inspiration to youngsters; one is of a master of cricket administration, who served the MCA, BCCI and ICC as its chief, and the other of a little master, who is well known for his batting skills, having scored tons of runs,” added Naik.

Special preview

mid-day was given a special preview of the museum that also holds some truly fascinating memorabilia like Mumbai’s 42 Ranji Trophies, India ODI captain Rohit Sharma’s autographed jersey, Gavaskar’s cap and Sandeep Patil’s 1983 World Cup blazer and other articles. Cricket followers, who are interested in reading, will get the opportunity to access the Dr Kanga Memorial Library which will also be opened along with the museum. PIC/ KIRTI SURVE PARADE

Interestingly, Naik felt that the MCA should also look to expand the museum in future. “The current space of 8000 square feet is the first phase of this museum. Whenever and wherever we find a better place at the Wankhede Stadium [premises] in future and get permissions, we or whoever is in the MCA committee in future, should plan this expansion because Mumbai cricket’s history cannot be covered in an 8000 square feet space. It needs a bigger space,” said Naik, adding that they have also earmarked space for another special statue.

Vengsarkar statue in future

“We have kept space to have a Dilip Vengsarkar statue in future, near Sunil Gavaskar sir’s statue. We [current MCA committee] have done our best. In future, whoever is part of the next committee should ensure all Mumbai players, who went on to represent India, will be given due respect.”mid-day’s Deputy Editor Clayton Murzello serves on the museum’s Advisory Board. Adding to the immersive experience is a giant projection screen on the first floor, where visitors can relive the unforgettable moments of India’s 2011 ODI World Cup victory. This celebration clip is expected to be one of the most emotional and crowd-pulling features of the museum. PIC/ KIRTI SURVE PARADE

Meanwhile, MCA secretary Abhay Hadap added that Wankhede Stadium tours for visitors is also being planned. “The cost per ticket for the museum will be beween Rs 300 to Rs 500. Also, we are thinking of starting a Wankhede Stadium tour for visitors sometime in the future,” said Hadap. The museum will be officially open for the public on September 22.