MCA to organise cricket fair on December 13, 14

Updated on: 11 December,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

MCA to organise cricket fair on December 13, 14

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

For the first time, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is organising a fair ‘The MCA Cric-Kit Fair 2024’ that will display cricket gear.


The fair is a two-day exhibition that brings together leading cricket equipment manufacturers from India and the cricketing community. The fair will be held at the Wankhede Stadium on December 13 and 14. 


The fair will be open from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm on both days. The exhibition will be inaugurated by former India cricketer Paras Mhambrey on Friday.

 

