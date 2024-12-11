MCA to organise cricket fair on December 13, 14

The fair will be open from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm on both days. The exhibition will be inaugurated by former India cricketer Paras Mhambrey on Friday

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

For the first time, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is organising a fair ‘The MCA Cric-Kit Fair 2024’ that will display cricket gear.

The fair is a two-day exhibition that brings together leading cricket equipment manufacturers from India and the cricketing community. The fair will be held at the Wankhede Stadium on December 13 and 14.

