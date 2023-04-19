'Most boring thing': Kevin Pietersen lambasts KL Rahul for ultra-slow knocks in IPL 2023

Despite having been among runs, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has come under scanner by fans and pundits for his ultra-slow scores in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL)

KL Rahul (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

Despite having been among runs, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has come under scanner by fans and pundits for his ultra-slow scores in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). LSG have kicked off their campaign bagging three wins in four games. Taking a closer look at Rahul's numbers so far, the 31-year-old has amassed 81 runs in four matches at an average of 20.25. His strike rate has been only 100 this season. Whereas in IPL 2022, he scored 24.81% of the total runs by his side, in contrast to 10.98% of the team runs he has scored in the ongoing edition.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman came under scrutiny for his slow strike rate against Rajasthan Royals. Slamming his batting approach in the PowerPlay, a visibly irked Kevin Pietersen reportedly said on air, "Watching KL Rahul bat is the most boring thing I have ever been through." The aforementioned incident ​​​​​​elicited a spate of reactions on Twitter. Check them below.

Notably, Rahul had previously defended his timid approach in the 213-run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore after scoring a 20-ball-18 before being dismissed in the 12th over. Rahul argued that he was forced to bat cautiously due to wickets falling around him and said that he was just playing according to the situation.

"I want to score more runs and I think I score more runs, the strike rate goes up. We have played a couple of games in tough wickets in Lucknow. Today we lost 3 wickets so I look at the situation and I felt like I did the right thing and if I could have carried on and stayed there till the end and stayed with Nicky, could've won the game a lot easier. Once I get some good knocks under my belt I'll start feeling good and that will go up," Rahul said in the post match presentation.

