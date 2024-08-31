India’s T20 mainstay Suryakumar rests due to injury while star batters Iyer, Sarfaraz flop as TNCA XI emerge victorious by massive 286 runs

TNCA XI’s offie Sai Kishore with his Player of the Match cheque in Coimbatore yesterday. He claimed 8 wickets against Mumbai. PIC/TNCA

Listen to this article Mumbai crash out! x 00:00

Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan flopped while Suryakumar Yadav did not bat for Mumbai owing to an injury concern as TNCA XI hammered Mumbai by 286 runs to reach semi-finals of the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, here on Friday. Chasing an improbable 510, Mumbai were shot out for a mere 223 on Day Four with Shams Mulani making a valiant 68. For TNCA XI, CV Achyuth and R Sai Kishore claimed three wickets each.

ADVERTISEMENT

India T20I skipper Suryakumar did not bat as he reportedly suffered an injury to his hand. However, it has been learnt that the injury is not serious since he appeared to be doing fine following the conclusion of the contest and was perhaps taking precautionary rest. Resuming at the overnight score of 6-0, Musheer Khan (40) and Divyansh Saxena (26) put on 60 runs for the opening stand before being separated by pacer R Sonu Yadav, who got rid of the latter.

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy is going to be a classic series': John Buchanan

The following Mumbai batters could only manage two 40-plus stands. Shreyas Iyer (22) and Sidhaant Aadhhathrao (28) managed a 49-run partnership for the third wicket. Mumbai captain Sarfaraz, who batted at No. 10 in the first essay for a mere six runs, fell for a four-ball duck in the second to Achyuth. Later, the pair of Mulani (68) and Mohit Avasthi (0 not out) added 46 for the ninth wicket.

Brief scores

TNCA XI 379 & 286 beat Mumbai 156 & 223 (S Mulani 68, M Khan 40; CV Achyuth 3-37, S Kishore 3-52) by 286 runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever