Mumbai thrash Bengal by 10 wickets to win Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

Humaira Kazi (left) receives the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy from MCA President Ajinkya Naik

Mumbai produced an all-round show to thrash Bengal by 10 wickets and win the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy here on Tuesday.

In a one-sided contest at the Wankhede Stadium here, Mumbai shot out Bengal for a meagre 85 in 20 overs and got over the line unscathed to make 86 for no loss in 12.3 overs. Dhara Gujjar’s 26 from 38 balls was the only bright spot with the bat for Bengal. Mumbai’s Jagravi Pawar returned impressive figures of 3-13 from her four overs and Soumya Singh took 2-11.

Bengal bowlers failed to produce any challenge to the Mumbai batters as Humaira Kaazi hit five fours and a six in her 41 not out off 36 balls, while Vrushali Bhagat made 45 not out off 39 balls with six fours. “In recognition of this achievement, the MCA will match the BCCI prize money of R40 lakh, so the total will be R80 lakh, honouring your commitment and spirit. This win inspires every young woman cricketer in Mumbai to dream big and strive for excellence,” MCA President Ajinkya Naik said in a statement.

