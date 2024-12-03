'Need to stay focused': Steve Smith

Smith, who looked out of touch in Perth with 0 and 17, believes that it will be tough conditions for batters to adjust to switch from day to night

Australia batter Steve Smith

Australia batter Steve Smith said that he is really focused on adapting to the pink ball Test match against India in Adelaide after losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener by 295 runs in Perth.

The second Test of the five-match series between India and Australia is a much-anticipated day-night Test as teams sweat it hard to adjust to pink ball. In the last and only pink ball Test between the two teams, Australia won the match by eight wickets after folding India for a mere 36 in the second innings which remain their lowest Test total.

Smith, who looked out of touch in Perth with 0 and 17, believes that it will be tough conditions for batters to adjust to switch from day to night.

“Yeah, pink ball. So it can be challenging at different times of the day or night, depending on where you bat and the situation of the game and ball, and all those kinds of things.

“So just being really switched on. The pink ball can be a little bit unpredictable at times. So yeah, just being really focused,” Smith said in the video posted by Star Sports.

