No stands, but spectators enjoy Day One action of Ranji tie

Spectators at the match between Mumbai and Hyderabad

A handful of spectators gathered at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground to watch the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Hyderabad on Tuesday. They were lucky to witness an aggressive display of batting from Mumbai batsmen who scored a mammoth 457-3 on Day One. As there was free entry for the first-class encounter, around 100 local enthusiasts and a few from Hyderabad also enjoyed the game thoroughly.

Hyderabad pacer Rakshann Readdi’s (0-60), father Tirupathi travelled all the way to Mumbai with his few friends to watch how his son fares against international stalwarts like Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw.



“It was a treat to watch a dominant performance by Surya, Ajinkya and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It was good that Prithvi got out early but Mumbai showed why they are such a great side. We [Hyderabad] bowled badly too,” Tirupathi Readdi told mid-day on Tuesday.

Readdi also expressed disappointment over only a handful of people were in attendance for the match despite the presence of several notable names. “I am surprised to see people not coming to watch the game when such big stars are playing. More than 1,000 people come to watch a Ranji game in Hyderabad. We are lucky to watch Surya, Rahane, Jaiswal and Prithvi from close quarters. The way Rahane played his shots was great to watch. He has also maintained his fitness levels to be extremely quick between the wickets,” remarked Readdi.

