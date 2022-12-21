Breaking News
Mumbai: Most-wanted mobile snatcher finally nabbed
Mumbai: FIR filed against four people for allegedly running job racket from within Mantralaya
Mumbai: Over 3,000 students out of school after BMC transfers them
Mumbai: Work to concretise 40 per cent of city’s roads yet to start!
Mumbai: Local with 12-car walkthrough facility wows WR commuters

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > No stands but spectators enjoy Day One action of Ranji tie

No stands, but spectators enjoy Day One action of Ranji tie

Updated on: 21 December,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Hyderabad pacer Rakshann Readdi’s (0-60), father Tirupathi travelled all the way to Mumbai with his few friends to watch how his son fares against international stalwarts like Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw

No stands, but spectators enjoy Day One action of Ranji tie

Spectators at the match between Mumbai and Hyderabad


A handful of spectators gathered at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground to watch the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Hyderabad on Tuesday. They were lucky to witness an aggressive display of batting from Mumbai batsmen who scored a mammoth 457-3 on Day One. As there was free entry for the first-class encounter, around 100 local enthusiasts and a few from Hyderabad also enjoyed the game thoroughly.


Hyderabad pacer Rakshann Readdi’s (0-60), father Tirupathi travelled all the way to Mumbai with his few friends to watch how his son fares against international stalwarts like Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw.   
  
“It was a treat to watch a dominant performance by Surya, Ajinkya and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It was good that Prithvi got out early but Mumbai showed why they are such a great side. We [Hyderabad] bowled badly too,” Tirupathi Readdi told mid-day on Tuesday.   



Readdi also expressed disappointment over only a handful of people were in attendance for the match despite the presence of several notable names. “I am surprised to see people not coming to watch the game when such big stars are playing. More than 1,000 people come to watch a Ranji game in Hyderabad. We are lucky to watch Surya, Rahane, Jaiswal and Prithvi from close quarters. The way Rahane played his shots was great to watch. He has also maintained his fitness levels to be extremely quick between the wickets,” remarked Readdi.


Also Read: Female umpires to break new ground by during Ranji Trophy

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Suryakumar Yadav ajinkya rahane prithvi shaw ranji trophy mumbai cricket association cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK