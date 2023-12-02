Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Oz WC stars keep base price at Rs 2cr Rachin at Rs 50 lakh

Oz WC stars keep base price at Rs 2cr; Rachin at Rs 50 lakh

Updated on: 02 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

There are 77 slots up for grabs and 30 of them would be overseas players. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, who made everyone stand up and take note with his batting exploits during the World Cup, is priced at Rs 50 lakh but he is expected go at least 15 if not 20 times more than his base price

Rachin Ravindra and Travis Head. Pics/AFP

Australia’s World Cup heroes Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have all kept their respective base prices in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore along with out-of-favour India pacer Harshal Patel for the IPL auctions, scheduled in Dubai on December 19.


Also Read: A silent assailant: Ajinkya Rahane


There are 77 slots up for grabs and 30 of them would be overseas players. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, who made everyone stand up and take note with his batting exploits during the World Cup, is priced at Rs 50 lakh but he is expected go at least 15 if not 20 times more than his base price.


