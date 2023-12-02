There are 77 slots up for grabs and 30 of them would be overseas players. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, who made everyone stand up and take note with his batting exploits during the World Cup, is priced at Rs 50 lakh but he is expected go at least 15 if not 20 times more than his base price

Rachin Ravindra and Travis Head. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Oz WC stars keep base price at Rs 2cr; Rachin at Rs 50 lakh x 00:00

Australia’s World Cup heroes Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have all kept their respective base prices in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore along with out-of-favour India pacer Harshal Patel for the IPL auctions, scheduled in Dubai on December 19.

Also Read: A silent assailant: Ajinkya Rahane

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 77 slots up for grabs and 30 of them would be overseas players. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, who made everyone stand up and take note with his batting exploits during the World Cup, is priced at Rs 50 lakh but he is expected go at least 15 if not 20 times more than his base price.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever