Pacer Hasnain replaces Afridi for Asia Cup 2022

Updated on: 23 August,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Islamabad
AP , PTI |

Hasnain, 22, has picked up 17 wickets in 18 T20Is and played his last T20I against the West Indies at Karachi in December 2021

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has replaced the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Hasnain, 22, returned to cricket in June after remodelling his bowling action. He was suspended in February after being called by umpires during the BBL.

Also Read: Have to take it in a positive manner: Sanju Samson on not being a regular for Team India

The right-arm fast bowler has taken 17 wickets in 18 T20s and played his last T20 against the West Indies at Karachi in December 2021.

