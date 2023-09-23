Pakistan cricket team awaits India visa for ODI World Cup 2023 travel

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 September,2023 02:16 PM IST
PCB had sent its officials to Islamabad for passport collection yesterday but the visas are still in process. That has forced the board to cancel the team bonding trip in Dubai. If the visas come through, the team will reach Hyderabad on September 27 via Dubai, said a source

Pakistan cricket team (Pic: AFP)

Pakistan's players and team officials have not received their visas to travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Pakistan squad was supposed to reach Hyderabad via Dubai where a two-day team bonding exercise was planned before travelling to India on September 27.


The Babar Azam-led side is scheduled to play its first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29.
PCB sources told PTI that the team bonding trip to Dubai has been cancelled as players await their visas from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS: India vs Australia- series opener


Sources also confirmed that the PCB has raised the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Pakistan last visited India for the T20 World Cup in 2016. The arch-rivals only play each other in Asia Cup and ICC tournaments due to the tense relations between the two countries.

PCB had sent its officials to Islamabad for passport collection yesterday but the visas are still in process. That has forced the board to cancel the team bonding trip in Dubai. If the visas come through, the team will reach Hyderabad on September 27 via Dubai, said a source.

Another source privy to the matter added: that the visas will come through after the due vetting process. When it comes to issuing an Indian visa to a Pakistan passport holder, clearances need to come from three ministries home, external affairs and sports. That process takes time but it will happen.

A total of 33 members of the Pakistan contingent, including players, three travelling reserves and team officials, are awaiting their visas.

Tournament host BCCI could not be reached for comment.
Pakistan's second warm-up will be against Australia on October 3, also in Hyderabad.
They will remain in the city for their opening two World Cup games against Netherlands and Sri Lanka on October 6 and 10 respectively before flying to Ahmedabad for the big game against hosts India on October 14.

Only two members from the current Pakistan squad have toured India for cricket Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha.

(With Agency Inputs)

