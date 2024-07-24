In reply, Pakistan openers Gull Feroza (62 not out) and Muneeba Ali (37 not out) were brilliant in their chase

Opener Gull Feroza scored an unbeaten 62 for Pakistan

Listen to this article Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan rout UAE by 10 wickets x 00:00

Pakistan hammered a hapless UAE by 10 wickets in a group-stage match of the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Batting first, UAE managed a paltry 103 for eight with opener and wicktetkeeper-batter Theertha Satish top-scoring with 40. None of the other UAE batters could make an impact and the team finished on 103 for eight.

In reply, Pakistan openers Gull Feroza (62 not out) and Muneeba Ali (37 not out) were brilliant in their chase.

Brief scores

UAE 103-8 in 20 overs (T Satish 40; S Iqbal 2-11, T Hassan 2-17) lost to Pakistan 107-0 in 14.1 overs (G Feroza 62*, M Ali 37*) by 10 wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever