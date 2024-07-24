Breaking News
Dharavi rehabilitation: Kurla land survey on July 26
Mumbai: Six girls leave college that banned burqa
Mumbai: Vile Parle flyover deteriorates in 4 months
Mumbai rains: Finally, rain over city’s lakes!
Mumbai: BMC and Railways clash over hoarding regulations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Womens Asia Cup Pakistan rout UAE by 10 wickets

Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan rout UAE by 10 wickets

Updated on: 24 July,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Dambulla
Agencies |

Top

In reply, Pakistan openers  Gull Feroza (62 not out) and Muneeba Ali (37 not out) were brilliant in their chase

Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan rout UAE by 10 wickets

Opener Gull Feroza scored an unbeaten 62 for Pakistan

Listen to this article
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan rout UAE by 10 wickets
x
00:00

Pakistan hammered a hapless UAE by 10 wickets in a group-stage match of the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup here on Tuesday.


Batting first, UAE managed a paltry 103 for eight with opener and wicktetkeeper-batter Theertha Satish top-scoring with 40. None of the other UAE batters could make an impact and the team finished on 103 for eight. 



In reply, Pakistan openers  Gull Feroza (62 not out) and Muneeba Ali (37 not out) were brilliant in their chase.


Brief scores
UAE 103-8 in 20 overs (T Satish 40; S Iqbal 2-11, T Hassan 2-17) lost to Pakistan 107-0 in 14.1 overs (G Feroza 62*, M Ali 37*) by 10 wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

t20 asia cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK