Picking Jonny Bairstow over Ben Foakes is ‘right call’ for England: Michael Atherton

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

England’s selectors chose Bairstow, who scored four centuries in five Test innings last year against New Zealand and India, over Foakes

Michael Atherton

Ex-England captain Michael Atherton believes picking Jonny Bairstow over Ben Foakes is the right call taken by the Test team think-tank for the one-off Test against Ireland and possibly, for the highly-anticipated Ashes.


England’s selectors chose Bairstow, who scored four centuries in five Test innings last year against New Zealand and India, over Foakes. “I think it is the right call and I think that is the minority view from testing the water on social media.



Also Read: Injury rules England’s Jofra Archer out of Ashes


The problem for wicketkeepers is only one person can do the job and Foakes, of course, is an outstanding wicketkeeper and has done pretty well for England,” Atherton was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

