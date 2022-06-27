Rain delays start of first T20I between India and Ireland

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 June,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Malahide (Ireland)
Speedster Umran Malik receives his India cap yesterday


Rain delayed the start of the first T20 International between Ireland and India here on Sunday.

After a light shower before toss, the rain returned to delay the start of play.




India won the toss and opted to bowl. Umran Malik was handed his India cap before the toss.

Conor Olphert will be making his debut for Ireland.

