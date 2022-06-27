Rain delays start of first T20I between India and Ireland

After a light shower before toss, the rain returned to delay the start of play

Speedster Umran Malik receives his India cap yesterday

Rain delayed the start of the first T20 International between Ireland and India here on Sunday.

After a light shower before toss, the rain returned to delay the start of play.

Also Read: Deepak Hooda leads the charge as India beat Ireland in first T20I

India won the toss and opted to bowl. Umran Malik was handed his India cap before the toss.

Conor Olphert will be making his debut for Ireland.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever