Rain washes out Australia-South Africa match

A handful of spectators with South African and Australian flags waited anxiously for the start of the match but had to leave without watching any action.

The covered pitch at Rawalpindi yesterday. Pic/AFP

The Champions Trophy clash between Australia and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday.

Rain began to fall from early morning and despite being relenting into light drizzle the weather continued to worsen with bad light, delaying the toss scheduled for 1:30pm local time.

With rain not stopping and the ground staff unable to remove pools of water from covers protecting the playing surface, umpires took the decision to abandon the Group ‘B’ match.

With one point each from this match, Australia and South Africa are both well placed for the semi-finals, having both won their opening fixtures in the tournament.

Australia captain Steve Smith said: “I did look at the Apple weather and it showed rain for the next few days but didn’t expect it to be a wash-out, you can’t do much about it.”

