Raju Kulkarni to contest for VP’s post

Raju Kulkarni

After Sandeep Patil declared his intentions of contesting for the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) president’s post in the September 28 elections, another former India cricketer—Raju Kulkarni—has shown interest in joining the administrative fray.

“I got a call from Sandeep [Patil] as he wants a good team in place to run MCA affairs. I couldn’t say no to him as I have always admired him as a cricketer. So yes, I will contest for the vice-president’s post,” Kulkarni told mid-day on Sunday. The ex-India pacer has served the MCA as part of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

During his last stint, Kulkarni, 59, was forced out of the CIC after the MCA dissolved the three-member committee in 2021. CIC chief Lalchand Rajput and Sameer Dighe were removed for alleged conflict of interest. However, Kulkarni was also painted with the same brush, which the pacer felt “tarnished” his image.

“Sandeep is well aware of what has happened with me in the past. I have had many humiliating experiences, but despite that, I am willing to serve Mumbai cricket in whichever capacity that I can. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai cricket. I am not hungry for power. I have always been involved in honorary roles with the MCA and this [VP post] will be no different. If my association wants me, I am always available despite my hectic schedule,” Kulkarni said.

The former Mumbai captain’s decision to contest comes at a time when MCA bigwigs like Sharad Pawar, Ashish Shelar, Prof Ratnakar Shetty and Dr PV Shetty are set to meet today to decide on the key candidates for the upcoming MCA polls.

