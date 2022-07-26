Ramesh Mendis’ 3-42 puts SL on top at the end of Day 2 vs Pakistan

Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis ran through Pakistan’s middle order to finish 3-42 as Pakistan were reeling at 191-7 at the end of day's play

Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Fawad Alam (not pictured) during the second day of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka took hold of the second Test against Pakistan after its bowlers came good Monday on the second day at the Galle International Stadium.

After being criticized for being unable to defend 342 runs in the first Test, the Sri Lankan spinners tightened their lines and bowled to good lengths to help the hosts to an 187-run lead in their bid to even the three-match series.

Also Read: Lance Klusener to coach RPSG owned Durban franchise in South Africa's new T20 competition

Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis ran through Pakistan’s middle order to finish 3-42 as Pakistan were reeling at 191-7 at the end of day's play.

Agha Salman was the brightest of the Pakistani batters with his first half-century. He made 62 before being dismissed on the final ball of the day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever