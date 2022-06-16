Ranji Trophy: MP on top despite fightback from Bengal's Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed

At stumps, Tiwary (84 batting) played his best knock of this season, while Shahbaz (72 batting) was equally defiant as they added 143 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket

Manoj Tiwary. File pic

Manoj Tiwary, veteran of many-a-fightback, in company of utility man Shahbaz Ahmed, kept Bengal alive as they reached 197 for five after a top-order collapse against Madhya Pradesh, here on the second day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final.

At stumps, Tiwary (84 batting) played his best knock of this season, while Shahbaz (72 batting) was equally defiant as they added 143 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket.

