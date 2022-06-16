Breaking News
Ranji Trophy: MP on top despite fightback from Bengal's Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed

Updated on: 16 June,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Alur
At stumps, Tiwary (84 batting) played his best knock of this season, while Shahbaz (72 batting) was equally defiant as they added 143 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket

Manoj Tiwary. File pic


Manoj Tiwary, veteran of many-a-fightback, in company of utility man Shahbaz Ahmed, kept Bengal alive as they reached 197 for five after a top-order collapse against Madhya Pradesh, here on the second day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final.

At stumps, Tiwary (84 batting) played his best knock of this season, while Shahbaz (72 batting) was equally defiant as they added 143 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket.


