‘Relieved, but things won’t change overnight’: Captain Masood on Pakistan's 152-run win over England

Shan Masood; (right) Pakistan’s Noman Ali (right) and Sajid Khan after their win in Multan yesterday. Pic/AFP

Captain Shan Masood hailed Pakistan’s second Test win over England in Multan on Friday as a “relief” but warned his team’s dire recent record would take a long time to turn around.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali grabbed 8-46 and Sajid Khan took 2-93 as the pair wrapped up England’s second innings for 144 after the visitors were set a daunting target of 297.

The 152-run victory was Pakistan’s first home win since February 2021 and came after they were thumped by an innings in the first Test on the same Multan pitch. “This was a very important win for Pakistan cricket. The recent results were unacceptable. There is relief, whether you ask cricketers or fans,” said Masood. “We were hurt after recent results and wanted a positive result, which has come here,” he said. “We need to carry this forward because things will not change overnight.”

Noman finished with a match haul of 11-147 while Sajid had figures of 9-204, only the second time in Pakistan’s history that two bowlers took all 20 wickets in a Test.

Pakistan’s last Test win at home came against South Africa in Rawalpindi more than three years ago. It was followed by 11 home Tests without a win. Friday’s victory is the first for Masood in his six Tests since being appointed captain last year.

Brief scores

Pakistan 366 & 221 all out beat England 291 & 144 all out (B Stokes 37; N Ali 8-46, S Khan 2-93) by 152 runs

