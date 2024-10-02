Rodrigues pledges to give everything for India’s glory

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 October,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Dubai
The 24-year-old from Mumbai emphasised on the importance of playing to the situation irrespective of the bowler

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues feels adaptability and maintaining a team-first mentality will be key for India to achieve their dream of claiming a maiden ICC title at the T20 World Cup beginning here on Thursday.


India, who reached the finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, will start their campaign in the ninth edition of the tournament against New Zealand on October 4. “For me, it’s all about assessing the conditions and playing the situation. 


‘Want to keep it simple’


“I just want to keep it simple and do whatever it takes to help the team win and whatever the team needs,” Rodrigues, who hit a 52 in the first warm-up game against West Indies, told Star Sports. “When I put things in that perspective, it gets the best out of me and motivates me. For me, whenever it comes to the team, I go and give my life out there. That gets me more passionate, energetic, and enthusiastic. I want Team India to win. We, as a unit, want Team India to win. For me, it’s all about keeping it in that perspective.”

The 24-year-old from Mumbai emphasised on the importance of playing to the situation irrespective of the bowler.

Richa scores 36 in warm-up

Meanwhile, riding on wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh’s 25-ball 36, India scored 144-7 in the Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa here yesterday. At the time of going to press, SA were 55-1 in nine overs.

