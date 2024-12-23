Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rohit should change his tactics Ravi Shastri

'Rohit should change his tactics': Ravi Shastri

Updated on: 23 December,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

He was expected to reclaim the opener’s spot but KL Rahul’s impressive 77 in India’s win at Perth prompted a rejig of the batting order with Rohit moving down to No.6

'Rohit should change his tactics': Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma

Listen to this article
'Rohit should change his tactics': Ravi Shastri
x
00:00

With skipper Rohit Sharma struggling to decipher a way to score runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India coach Ravi Shastri says the stylish batter should go in with a clear mindset, change his tactics, and attack the bowlers.


Rohit missed the opening Test Down Under to be with his family for the birth of his second child. He was expected to reclaim the opener’s spot but KL Rahul’s impressive 77 in India’s win at Perth prompted a rejig of the batting order with Rohit moving down to No.6.


The change though has not been fruitful for Rohit as he has managed 10, three and six runs in the last three innings, while Rahul has encashed on the opportunity by notching up a fine 84 in the first innings at Brisbane in the third Test.


“I would like to see Rohit Sharma, his tactics change a bit because he can still be extremely dangerous at that number [six],” Shastri opined on ICC Review.
Shastri felt Rohit should shun the defensive mindset.

“I think he’s got to be very clear in his mindset to go out there and take the attack to the opposition and not worry about anything else,” the cricketer-turned-commentator added. Rohit had made his Test debut in 2013 at No. 6 position, marking the occasion with a century.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy ravi shastri rohit sharma kl rahul India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK