'RR might be good environment for Suryavanshi to grow in': Coach Dravid

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  Jeddah
PTI |

Top

The eighth standard student from Bihar’s Samastipur was picked up by the franchise for Rs 1.10 crore, making him the youngest cricketer to earn an IPL contract

'RR might be good environment for Suryavanshi to grow in': Coach Dravid

Rahul Dravid

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid feels that the franchise would be able to provide 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi with “a good environment” for his upcoming stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL).


The eighth standard student from Bihar’s Samastipur was picked up by the franchise for Rs 1.10 crore, making him the youngest cricketer to earn an IPL contract.


“I think he’s [Suryavanshi] got some really good skills, so we thought it might be a good environment for him to grow in. Vaibhav just came to our trials and we were really happy with what he saw,” said Dravid in an IPL video. 

Suryavanshi recently became the youngest batter to score an international century, having attained the feat in a Youth Test for India Under-19 versus Australia U-19 in Chennai, making 104 in just 62 deliveries.

