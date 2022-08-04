SA skipper happy to see competition for places ahead of T20 World Cup

Top knocks from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram backed by great bowling spells from spinners Keshav Maharaj and Wayne Parnell helped South Africa clinch a 21-run win over Ireland in the closely-contested first T20I

Reeza Hendricks hits the ball for four during the first T20I match between Ireland and South Africa. Pic/ AFP

Following his side's 21-run win over Ireland in the first T20I, South African skipper Keshav Maharaj said that healthy competition for various spots is good for the team.

"Woke up with a niggle, hopefully he will be fine on Friday [on David Miller]. Good atmosphere, boys did well. The guys who got the opportunity really put their hands up during the England series, healthy competition for places, which is good, it makes the coaches' job tougher."

"Tucker and Dockrell did well, but the bowlers stuck to their plans and came up trumps. A day of rest tomorrow," said Maharaj in a post-match presentation.

With this, South Africa has a lead of 1-0 in the series.

